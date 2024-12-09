Tonga's PM resigns ahead of no-confidence motion

Suva, Dec 9 Tongan Prime Minister Hu'akavameiliku Siaosi Sovaleni resigned on Monday morning ahead of a motion for a vote of no confidence that was expected to be tabled in parliament later in the day, according to local media.

"I'll be resigning immediately according to the constitution," Hu'akavameiliku said at the end of a speech to Parliament, reports Xinhua, citing Matangi Tonga news website report.

According to the report, the intention to file the motion was submitted to the speaker of the legislative assembly of Tonga on November 23.

Hu'akavameiliku is also the nation's minister for education.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor