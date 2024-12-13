Top Global Political Events of 2024: U.S. Elections, UK Shift, and India's Lok Sabha Battle

In 2024, not just India but the entire world experienced significant political shifts and crises that captured global attention. From the U.S. presidential election and the UK's political changes to India's Lok Sabha elections and ceasefire talks in Siriya these events kept the political landscape dynamic.

Here's a recap of the top five trending political news stories from around the world, including India.

U.S. Presidential Elections:

The 2024 U.S. Presidential Election took place on November 5, featuring a rematch between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. Trump sought a non-consecutive second term after his 2020 defeat, while Harris became the Democratic nominee after Biden withdrew for health reasons. Trump won decisively with 312 electoral votes to Harris's 226 and led in the popular vote, receiving about 49.9% compared to Harris's 48.3%. Key battlegrounds included Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Michigan, where both candidates campaigned extensively.

Major issues included the economy, healthcare, immigration, and foreign policy. Trump emphasized stricter immigration policies, while Harris focused on social reforms amidst high political tensions and claims of election fraud.

Political Shifts in the UK:

The 2024 UK General Election on July 4 resulted in a major political shift, with the Labour Party, led by Keir Starmer, achieving a landslide victory and ending 14 years of Conservative rule. Labour secured 412 seats in the House of Commons, while the Conservatives won only 121, losing 257 seats.

As Labour forms a government for the first time in over a decade, it faces challenges like NHS issues and economic stability, launching a "Plan for Change" focused on reforms.

Middle East, ceasefire talks between Israel and Palestine

In the Middle East, ceasefire talks between Israel and Palestine are crucial for regional diplomacy, aimed at curbing ongoing violence. U.S. officials are mediating while advocating for humanitarian aid, with Egypt and Qatar playing key roles Egypt due to its border with Gaza and Qatar focusing on humanitarian efforts.

Hostage releases complicate negotiations, which are influenced by historical grievances and rivalries. The outcomes of these talks could significantly impact regional peace and stability.

Syria's Political Crisis:

The political crisis in Syria, which began in 2011 as part of the wider Arab Spring protests, has evolved into a multifaceted and brutal civil war. Initially, demonstrators called for democratic reforms and an end to President Bashar al-Assad's authoritarian regime. In response, the Assad government initiated a violent crackdown, leading to the rise of various opposition groups.

Over the years, these groups have transformed from largely peaceful protests to armed resistance, with factions ranging from moderate rebels to extremist organizations.

Indian Election:

In 2024, India participated in the important Lok Sabha election, which initially appeared to be a straightforward contest for the BJP and Prime Minister Modi. However, as the election campaign progressed, it became evident that it was a more challenging scenario than anticipated.

The Congress-led INDIA alliance emerged as a formidable opponent, providing a strong and determined challenge to the BJP-led NDA. This unexpected toughness from the opposition made the election battle far more intense and competitive than many had predicted at the outset.

Also Read: BJP-Led Mahayuti's Triumph in Maharashtra Assembly Election to Jharkhand Turmoil: Top Political Stories of 2024

Global Dynamics

2024 is characterized by an unprecedented number of elections worldwide, with over 70 countries voting. These elections are expected to influence global stability and democratic integrity, particularly in light of rising political extremism and economic challenges that affect voter priorities and party dynamics.