BJP-Led Mahayuti's Triumph in Maharashtra Assembly Election to Jharkhand Turmoil: Top Political Stories of 2024

The year 2024 has been a landmark in Indian politics, marked by significant electoral outcomes and political shifts. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) achieved a resounding victory in Maharashtra, reclaiming its dominance in the state after a setback in the Lok Sabha elections earlier in the year. Despite securing a third consecutive term in office, the BJP's performance in the parliamentary elections reflected a need for stronger coalition strategies.

Meanwhile, states like Odisha, Jharkhand, and Andhra Pradesh witnessed dramatic political transformations, reshaping the country’s regional power dynamics. Public interest remained high, with BJP and cricket dominating the nation's online searches, as revealed by Google's Year in Search report.

BJP's Victory in Maharashtra: In a significant political comeback, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led a coalition to a resounding victory in Maharashtra, winning over 230 out of 288 assembly seats. This win is particularly notable as it follows a disappointing performance in the June parliamentary elections, where the BJP secured only 17 out of 48 seats in the state. The BJP's success in Maharashtra, India's richest state, reinforces its influence over the country's economic landscape.

2024 Lok Sabha Elections: The Lok Sabha elections held in June 2024 resulted in the BJP winning 240 seats, allowing Modi to take oath as Prime Minister for a third consecutive term on June 9. Despite this victory, the BJP experienced a decline from its previous tally of 303 seats in 2019, necessitating reliance on coalition partners to form the government. The opposition, led by the Congress party, made significant gains, increasing its seat count to 99 from 52234.

Jharkhand Political Turmoil: Recent political developments in Jharkhand have been marked by tensions between the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Chief Minister Hemant Soren has accused the BJP of attempting to "poach" MLAs, exacerbating divisions among social groups. The political landscape has also seen leadership changes, with Champai Soren briefly serving as Chief Minister amid Hemant Soren's legal troubles before he returned to power.