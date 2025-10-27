Tornado Hits Alabama: Huge Twister Touches Down Near Elberta, Damages Several Structures

A huge Tornado struck near Elberta in Alabama on Monday morning, October 27 (US local time), damaging several structures. A close video of a twister was captured as storms swept across Baldwin County.

TORNADO moments ago near Elberta, AL. pic.twitter.com/WXvlgMxdlc — Tyler Smith (@TylerSmith_wx) October 27, 2025

The infrastructure housing machines located about three miles northeast of town, near Baldwin County, received damage. According to meteorologists' forecasts, a tornado is likely to produce strong winds and flying debris.

Emergency crews are assessing the extent of the damage, while residents are urged to stay indoors until the severe weather threat passes. The National Weather Service (NWS) in Mobile continues to monitor the situation closely, warning of additional tornadoes, damaging winds, and flash flooding across parts of southern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.