Toronto police arrest six at Christie Pits Park during pro and anti-immigration rival rallies

Toronto [Canada] September 14 : Toronto police said six people were arrested on Saturday afternoon during a tense standoff between an anti-immigration rally and a counter-demonstration at Christie Pits Park.

Police confirmed in a post on X that the first arrest was made around 12:40 p.m. in the Bloor Street West and Christie Street area, where a man was taken into custody for assault. A later update said more people had been arrested, bringing the total to six.

https://x.com/TPSOperations/status/1966942679788318824

Authorities briefly closed Bloor Street West near Christie Street after protesters moved into the roadway, but the street has since reopened. Police also warned drivers to expect traffic disruptions as demonstrators began marching toward Bay Street, Yonge Street, and Wellesley Street, as per CBC News.

According to CBC News, the demonstration, called the "Canada First Patriot Rally," was promoted online by organisers who said they were demanding an end to what they described as "mass immigration." In a message posted to Instagram, organisers urged supporters to "stand together" and claimed Canada was "changing fast and not for the better."

In response, hundreds of counter-protesters gathered at the park to show solidarity with migrant communities. In a statement posted on the Ontario Federation of Labour's Facebook page, organisers of the counter-rally said Christie Pits Park has long been a space for anti-fascist organising and continues to be an important meeting ground for migrants, Indigenous groups, queer and trans people, survivors of sexual violence, unhoused people, artists, students, and families, as per CBC News.

Ahead of the rallies, Toronto police had said their priority was to ensure public safety and warned that officers would "take appropriate action" against criminal behaviour.

Police said more details about the arrests would be shared in a later news release.

https://x.com/TorontoPolice/status/1966591835234771389

Earlier this week, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said the country's immigration system needs urgent changes, calling current levels "unsustainable" and stressing the need for a more "focused" approach. "It's clear that we must improve our overall immigration policies," he said, as per CBC News.

