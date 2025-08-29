Torrential rain triggers flash flooding across parts of Laos

Vientiane, Aug 29 Days of heavy rain have triggered flash floods across parts of Laos, damaging homes, roads, and farmland, with authorities warning of further flood risks as rainfall continues.

The Laos weather bureau issued a warning to prepare for the potential impacts of Typhoon Kajiki, which is bringing widespread thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds to many areas across Laos from August 25 to August 31.

In central Laos' Khammuan province, heavy rainfall has flooded eight villages, prompting local officials and provincial disaster management teams to launch relief efforts, including clearing blocked drains and debris to restore water flow.

Meanwhile, flash floods have also hit Xaysomboun province after several days of continuous rain, causing rivers to overflow and inundate homes and roads. Authorities have urged residents in low-lying and riverside areas to stay alert, as ongoing rainfall may lead to further flash floods and landslides.

In addition, a tropical depression is forecast to move into Laos, bringing more heavy rain to the central and southern parts of the country from Friday to Sunday. The storm is expected to significantly impact the Lao capital Vientiane and several provinces.

The Lao weather bureau has issued a flood alert as river levels continue to rise, reaching warning thresholds in some areas.

According to a report from the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology under the Lao Ministry of Agriculture and Environment on Friday, the river level in Khammuan province reached 19.42 metres, surpassing the warning level of 19 metres, Xinhua news agency reported.

Residents living along riverbanks and in low-lying areas have been advised to stay alert, as continued heavy rainfall over the coming days could increase the risk of flooding.

Not, just Laos, but also Heavy rains had caused floods and landslides in eight provinces in Thailand, affecting more than 180 households. Typhoon Kajiki also affected China.

In Vietnam, Kajiki and its associated flooding had damaged and inundated more than 10,000 homes and offices as well as more than 86 hectares of rice and cash crops, the Vietnamese government said in a statement on Wednesday.

