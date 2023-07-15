Torrential rains leave 21 dead, 10 missing in S.Korea

Seoul, July 15 Heavy rains have killed 21 people and caused thousands to evacuate their homes across South Korea, authorities said on Saturday.

Officials said 10 people remained missing and nine others were injured.

Most fatalities were reported from the southeastern province of North Gyeongsang, where 16 people died largely due to landslides and housing collapses.

The death toll is feared to rise as government agencies assess damage reported across the nation.

Some 6,400 residents in the central county of Goesan were evacuated, as the Goesan Dam began to overflow.

Many low-lying villages near the dam were submerged, and roads and bridges connecting the villages were cut off, trapping some residents in their homes.

A total of 1,567 people from 1,002 households in 13 cities and counties had sought temporary shelters as of Saturday morning, as heavy downpours continued to fall across the country.

Among them, 1,114 people could not return home due to safety concerns.

Thirty-one cases of damage to public property were reported, including 10 mudslides and six cases where roads were destroyed, while 71 cases of damage to private property were reported, including 22 flooded homes.

Electricity blackouts were reported in 13 cities and counties nationwide.

While power has been restored in most places, more than 8,300 households in Mungyeong, Yeongju and Yecheon in North Gyeongsang province still don't have electricity.

Floods swept away crops and roads.

Nationwide, 97 roads remain closed, while 384 trails in 19 national parks are closed.

The Korea Meteorological Administration issued heavy rain warnings, especially for the Chuncheong and Jeolla provinces, saying heavy rains are forecast to fall across the nation until July 18 and till next weekend for Jeju Island.

The weather conditions pose a "grave" danger, it added.

