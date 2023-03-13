Toshakhana case: Court reserves verdict on PTI Chairman Imran Khan

A district and sessions court in Islamabad reserved its verdict on Monday against Imran Khan, the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), who filed a petition asking for an exemption from the hearing in the Toshakhana case against him, The News International, reported.

A non-bailable arrest warrant for the former prime minister issued by a lower court in the nation's capital in the Toshakhana case was suspended last week by the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The PTI leader's appeal against Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal's ruling had been allowed by IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, who ordered Khan to make sure he appears before a lower court on March 13.

A report published in The News International read, Imran Khan's legal team filed a request for release from the case and a new exemption request at the beginning of today's hearing, both of which were justified by security risks.

Judge Iqbal heard the case and postponed rendering a decision on Khan's attorney Khawaja Haris's request until today at 3:15 pm.

"Imran Khan is not purposefully avoiding the courtroom. He has security threats against him," the lawyer said.

Moreover, Haris submitted a petition asking the court to dismiss the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) complaint against the PTI leader.

The PTI chairman was required to appear before the sessions court for his indictment in the matter. Khan's attorney did however say that the PTI chair would not show up in court today.

Before issuing an arrest warrant, it should be determined whether the case is acceptable, according to Khan's attorney, who also claimed that the proper legal procedures were not followed when the complaint was filed against the defendant.

The district election commissioner, not the Election Commission, filed a complaint against Imran Khan, he claimed, adding that the complaint contained instructions to take action against the PTI leader.

He noted that the former premier could be the subject of a complaint from the Electoral Commission. While filing a complaint against Khan, there was no need for an affidavit, and the complainant's signatures on the statement and the affidavit were different, Haris continued.

A complaint against corrupt behaviour and criminal procedures might have been submitted within 120 days as required by law, but in this case, it was filed after three years, according to Khan's attorney.

Haris stated that IHC has ordered to continue the legal process while suspending the warrant until today.The primary topic of discussion, according to Saad Hasan, counsel for the Election Commission, is Khan's arrest warrant.

There is no problem if the court determines that the complaint is inadmissible, he continued.

Hasan stated that the warrant's suspension by the IHC had come to an end today and that Khan had been ordered by the high court to appear in court today.

The session court should determine whether the warrant can be executed.

In the meantime, Khan's attorney claimed that there is no justification for filing charges against the former prime minister, according to The News International.

He continued by saying that all prior hearings would be unconstitutional if the ECP was required to make arguments regarding the complaint's admissibility.

Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha, the leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), claimed that Imran Khan is breaking the law while speaking to the media.

He added that the PTI leader should be detained in accordance with the IHC's directives and that the court's warrant against Khan should be carried out.

"Imran Khan must account for the theft he committed and he is evading the court too," Randjha said.

The PML-N politician, Berat Khan, claimed that the PTI leader had devastated the country. During his three-year presidency, "Imran Khan did not plan any project in the country," he bemoaned.

The PTI chairman should appear in court, according to Ranjha, and take part in the proceedings. He is a thief, not Sadiq or Ameen, the man declared, The News International reported.

( With inputs from ANI )

