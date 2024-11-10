Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat discusses India's tourism potential at G20 Culture Ministers Conference

London [UK], November 10 : Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday attended the World Travel Mart (WTM) in London and the G20 Conference of Culture Ministers, where he highlighted India's rich cultural heritage and immense tourism potential.

During the meetings, Shekhawat emphasised the significance of India's cultural importance and its potential to contribute to the country's economy. He also engaged in bilateral discussions with several countries to explore ways to boost tourism in India.

While speaking withon Sunday, Shekhawat said, "I had the fortune of coming to London for the World Travel Mart and attending the Conference of Culture Ministers of the G20 group meeting, which is chaired by Brazil. We discussed extensively in the G20 meeting and also in the WTM, the subjects of India's cultural importance and India's immense tourism potential."

He added, "In bilateral meetings with various countries Brazil, Germany, France, South Africa we discussed how to increase the tourism potential in India. In the coming times, due to cultural and geographical diversity, tourism in India will emerge as a major contributor to India's economy."

Notably, the Ministry of Tourism of the Government of India, in collaboration with the High Commission of India in the UK, hosted the 'Chalo India' cultural evening at the historic Cutty Sark, UNESCO Heritage, Clipper ship in London on Saturday, which was designed to celebrate the vibrancy of Indian culture, heritage, and hospitality, while promoting the Ministry's new initiative, Chalo India.

The event also saw the participation of Shekhawat, along with several other dignitaries.

He had also shared a video of the 'Chalo India' event on X and wrote, "Glimpses from the "Chalo India" evening that was held on the sidelines of World Travel Market 2024 in London. Addressed the gathering and spoke of this unique Chalo India initiative that was launched by our PM @narendramodi in March this year."

He added, "Urged all our Diasporic Bharateeyas in the UK to be brand ambassadors of this initiative and to invite their non-Indian friends to witness #NewIndia in all its glory. We also announced one lakh e-tourist visas to the foreign guests, who would be travelling under the referral program of Chalo India, till March 31, 2025. Together, let's say #ChaloIndia and bring the world to witness the grandeur, the glory and the growth story of #ViksitBharat."

