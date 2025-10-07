"Trade talks with Canada are complicated but built on mutual love," says Trump

Washington, DC [US], October 7 : US President Donald Trump and visiting Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Tuesday discussed trade, border security, and ongoing negotiations between the two neighbouring nations.

Addressing the reporters at the Oval Office, Trump characterised the current trade talks between the US and Canada as "complicated, more complicated than maybe any other agreement we have on trade."

Outlining the reasons for the challenges, Trump said that the complexity of the relationship arises from both competition and closeness between the two countries. He explained that the dynamic stems from "natural conflict" as well as "mutual love."

"I love Canada, and the people of Canada, and Mark feels the same way about here," Trump remarked. He pointed out that both nations have "competing business interests" made sharper by their geographic proximity, noting that this has sometimes placed the United States at a disadvantage.

Despite these issues, Trump maintained that relations between Washington and Ottawa have improved significantly. "We believe the Canada-US relationship has come a long way," he said, adding that the "natural conflict" between the two was being addressed constructively.

Responding to a question on whether his administration would consider concessions on US tariffs on Canadian metals, Trump said adjustments had already been made. "We want to make our own steel, we don't want to bring in steel for the most part," he said, while stressing that he wanted Canada to thrive economically as well.

"We want Canada to do well. We're working on formulas, and we'll get there," Trump continued.

The US President went on to note that while he hoped for Canada "to do great," there were limits in areas where both countries compete directly. "We're in competition," he said, adding there was "one very easy way to solve that problem."

Discussing security issues, Trump commended Canada for tightening its borders, a point acknowledged by Carney, who said his government was also "tightening the border."

Trump then addressed efforts by his administration to tackle illegal drug trafficking, especially through sea routes, saying those measures had benefited both countries.

"The fact is we probably saved at least 100,000 lives, American lives, Canadian lives, by taking out all those boats," Trump said.

"Now they don't come in that way," he added.

