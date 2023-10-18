Travel tech firm Expedia cuts nearly 100 jobs in 2nd round: Report

San Francisco, Oct 18 US-based travel tech company Expedia Group has laid off around 100 employees in a second round of job cuts that impacted its product and tech organization.

According to Skift, the company had 16,500 employees at the end of 2022, and 100 workers represent considerably less than one per cent of its global workforce.

“We are committed to delivering great travel experiences for our customers as demand remains high. As we align operations to our business transformation, this may result in the elimination of some roles. We remain confident in our strategy and value the contribution of all our employees,” a company spokesperson was quoted as saying.

While the company confirmed that this was the second round of job cuts in recent months, it didn’t provide details about the earlier round, according to a media report.

Many of those affected worked in Expedia Group's data and AI groups, the report added.

Meanwhile, Microsoft-owned LinkedIn has announced that it will cut about 668 jobs across the company's engineering, product, talent and finance teams.

"The changes we shared with our team today will result in a reduction of approximately 668 roles across our engineering, product, talent and finance teams," LinkedIn said in a blogpost.

The cut comes as the business-oriented social network has experienced slow revenue growth for eight consecutive quarters, CNBC reported.

