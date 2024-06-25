Treadmill Tragedy in Indonesia: Woman Falls to Death from Gym's Third-Floor Window During Workout; CCTV Video Surfaces

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 25, 2024 08:54 AM2024-06-25T08:54:24+5:302024-06-25T08:54:37+5:30

A shocking incident was captured on CCTV. A young woman working out at a gym in Indonesia fell to her ...

Treadmill Tragedy in Indonesia: Woman Falls to Death from Gym's Third-Floor Window During Workout; CCTV Video Surfaces | Treadmill Tragedy in Indonesia: Woman Falls to Death from Gym's Third-Floor Window During Workout; CCTV Video Surfaces

Treadmill Tragedy in Indonesia: Woman Falls to Death from Gym's Third-Floor Window During Workout; CCTV Video Surfaces

A shocking incident was captured on CCTV. A young woman working out at a gym in Indonesia fell to her death after stumbling backwards off a treadmill and falling out of a third-story window of the gym building.

The CCTV video of the tragic incident is going viral on social media. The 22-year-old woman was on a treadmill at a gym in Pontianak, West Kalimantan, on Tuesday, moments before she tragically fell to her death.

Woman Falls To Death From Window While Working Out at Gym

In the viral video, the woman can be seen working out near the end of a long line of treadmills inside the packed gym. She stops and allows the machine’s belt to move her backward. After being dropped off the machine, the woman suddenly stumbles backward, straight toward an open window directly behind the gym equipment she was just using.

The woman is seen in the clip attempting to grasp the window frame before plummeting down three stories. After the fall, she was rushed to the hospital with serious head injuries, but doctors were unable to save her life.

Open in app
Tags :indonesiaTreadmillViral videoGymGym AccidentsGym Workout