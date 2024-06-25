Treadmill Tragedy in Indonesia: Woman Falls to Death from Gym's Third-Floor Window During Workout; CCTV Video Surfaces

A shocking incident was captured on CCTV. A young woman working out at a gym in Indonesia fell to her death after stumbling backwards off a treadmill and falling out of a third-story window of the gym building.

The CCTV video of the tragic incident is going viral on social media. The 22-year-old woman was on a treadmill at a gym in Pontianak, West Kalimantan, on Tuesday, moments before she tragically fell to her death.

NEW: Woman steps off the back of a treadmill and fatally falls out of a three-story window.



The 22-year-old victim had reportedly been exercising for about 30 minutes when she stepped off the back of the running machine.



According to police, there was only a 2-foot gap…

In the viral video, the woman can be seen working out near the end of a long line of treadmills inside the packed gym. She stops and allows the machine’s belt to move her backward. After being dropped off the machine, the woman suddenly stumbles backward, straight toward an open window directly behind the gym equipment she was just using.

The woman is seen in the clip attempting to grasp the window frame before plummeting down three stories. After the fall, she was rushed to the hospital with serious head injuries, but doctors were unable to save her life.