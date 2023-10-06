Tree falls on bus in Colombo, 5 dead

Colombo, Oct 6 At least five passengers were killed and about a dozen others injured after a tree fell on their bus in Colombo on Friday.

The incident occurred when the bus was parked at a bus stop in the Sri Lankan capital/

According to the police, 17 passengers were rushed to the hospital, but it took nearly an hour to rescue two who were stuck inside the bus that was crushed by the tree.

Deputy Director of the Colombo National hospital said that five people out of 17 admitted to hospital died.

Due to the continued heavy rain in Sri Lanka since the last two weeks, a number of incidents of falling of trees, landslides and floods have been reported across the island nation.

