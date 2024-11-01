TRENDS scientific symposium discusses cooperation between Chinese, Arab think tanks

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 1 /WAM): TRENDS Research and Advisory, in partnership with the Institute of Party History and Literature of the Chinese Communist Party and Bayt Alhekma Culture Group, hosted a scientific symposium titled "Future Cooperation between Chinese and Arab Think Tanks in the New Era."

The event, held at TRENDS' head office in Abu Dhabi, aimed to foster deeper research partnerships and strategic cooperation between China and Arab nations.

The symposium, which was attended by a high-level Chinese delegation led by Sun Dongsheng, Deputy Chairman of the Institute of Party History and Literature of the Chinese Communist Party, along with Zhang Yiming, Ambassador of China to the UAE, and several researchers and experts from both sides, highlighted the significance of intellectual and cultural cooperation, enhancing common understanding and building research platforms between China and Arab countries to formulate solutions to common future challenges.

Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of TRENDS, stressed the importance of cooperation among think tanks, pointing out that TRENDS has been striving since its inception to deepen those links and has successfully established extensive research partnerships across the globe, including with China.

He also noted TRENDS' success in organising the First TRENDS BRICS Think Tanks Summit in Moscow, which explored the role of research and media institutions in developing policies and enhancing the soft power of BRICS nations.

He affirmed that cooperation among think tanks has become an urgent necessity in light of increasing global challenges, as think tanks can contribute through the exchange of ideas and insights to formulate comprehensive strategies to address those challenges.

Sun Dongsheng emphasised the importance of strengthening cooperation between China and Arab countries to achieve mutual modernisation and build a "community of shared destiny". (ANI/WAM)

