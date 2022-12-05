'Tridemic' overwhelms Canadian health care system

Canadian healthcare systems are overwhelmed with 'tridemic' a triple threat of COVID-19, influenza (flu) and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) as an unprecedented number of patients are infected with respiratory viruses forcing the hospitals to make some desperate measures, according to Global News.

Notably, tridemic is the combination of three virals - Flu, Covid-19 and RSV.

According to the Canadian Global Television Network citing Marnay Blunt reports, respiratory illness cases are increasing this year and all this comes amid the caution from the World Health Organization, as drastic measures are being considered worldwide to slow virus spread.

Looking at the surge in respiratory illness cases, the Canadian Red Cross said that they are coming to help the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario.

Red Cross spokesperson Leianne Musselman confirmed in an email that the organization will be providing small teams to support CHEO hospital staff.

In the mail, she said that there is no firm date to the agreement which will allow the CHEO staff to focus on the clinical tasks, Global News reported.

CHEO opened a second intensive care unit in November to treat what it called an unprecedented number of critically ill babies and children.

Meanwhile, in another Canadian city, Calgary, Alberta Health Services said it's discharging all children from the Rotary Flames House that helps dying children and their families and is pausing admissions to the house due to a surge in children with the trident.

Children's hospitals in Calgary and Edmonton have been at or above 100 per cent capacity since last week, while some routine surgeries and appointments at a children's hospital in St. John's, Newfoundland are being cancelled next due to the surge in illnesses and admissions, reported Global News.

According to the American-based website and provider of health information, Healthliner, Trident is a term used by Health experts and called it a threat of flu, RSV, and COVID-19.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor