Trisha Krishnan thanks fans lauding her performance in ‘The Road’

New Delhi, Oct 8 Tamil actress Trisha Krishnan is currently basking in the success of her latest film ‘The Road’ for which she earned massive acclaim.

Releasing a gratitude-filled video message, the actress thanked the fans and media for their support and apologised for not being in town as she is currently out of town shooting for another film.

Taking to her social media, the ‘Ponniyin Selvan 2’ alum posted a video where she spoke in both Tamil and English: “Hello everyone, my fond greetings to you all. I am sorry that I was unable to make it to the screening of ‘The Road’ because I was out of town for another shoot.

“Nonetheless, I have been keeping track and I’d like to thank everyone so very much for their support. First, I want to thank the press, the media for having my back, for their support and the encouraging and positive reviews. There was not one negative comment I got. So, I am incredibly grateful.”

Continuing she added: “To all the well wishers, the fans I can only ever thank you so much. I love you all and am extremely grateful for your support. I am not in town due to work commitments, but I have been keeping track of social media so I am up to date. Not one tweet has gone unnoticed by me, so please keep sending me your love and once again thank you so much.”

Trisha Krishnan has been on quite the roll recently as she has been getting several gigs that have earned her much acclaim. Before ‘The Road’ the actress was seen in Mani Ratnam’s historical-fiction-epic ‘Ponniyin Selvan 2’ which was also a big success, and for her performance she was greatly praised.

Now doing rounds with her latest thriller film ‘The Road’ which came out October 6, Trisha will next be seen on the silver screen alongside the Tamil star Thalapathy Vijay in his upcoming action-thriller feature film ‘Leo’ which will hit theatres on October 19, 2023.

