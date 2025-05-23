Trump administration to tighten AI chip export curbs to China despite Nvidia CEO's pushback

Washington, DC [US], May 23 : The Trump administration announced on Wednesday that it will continue its efforts to prevent advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technology from reaching China, dismissing requests from Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang to relax chip export limitations to the country, Taipei Times reported on Friday.

"We have great respect for Jensen," stated Sriram Krishnan, a senior policy adviser for AI at the White House, during a Bloomberg Television interview.

"There remains bipartisan and widespread concern about the potential implications of these GPUs once they are physically in China," Krishnan said.

Though the Trump administration still perceives a security threat from expanding AI chip exports to China, Krishnan acknowledged that he aligns with Huang's perspective that restrictions on a broader array of US trading partners should be reassessed.

According to the Taipei Times report, the Trump administration is reversing. It intends to replace an AI diffusion regulation established by former President Joe Biden, which, as Krishnan indicated, resulted in "GPU haves and GPU have-nots."

"When it pertains to the rest of the world, we aim for an American AI ecosystem that starts from the GPUs and extends to the models and everything built upon that," Krishnan remarked. "On this point, Jensen and I share common ground," he added.

Krishnan's comments followed Huang's strongest public criticism yet regarding the increasing US export restrictions aimed at China, Taipei Times reported.

At the Computex industry conference in Taipei, Huang condemned the measures as a "failure" and called for the US to reduce barriers to chip sales in China, warning that American companies might lose their market share to competitors like Huawei Technologies Co. Huang indicated that China would represent a USD 50 billion opportunity in the coming year, as cited by the Taipei Times report.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor