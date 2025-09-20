Trump announces another 'lethal' military strike on alleged drug-trafficking vessel

Washington DC [US], September 20 : US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) announced that American forces had carried out another deadly military strike on a suspected drug-smuggling vessel operating in international waters, claiming the target was linked to a "designated terrorist organisation."

In a post on his media platform Truth Social, Trump stated that the vessel was located within the US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM) area, which spans Central and South America as well as the Caribbean.

According to him, the strike resulted in the deaths of three male "narcoterrorists".

He added that intelligence had confirmed the boat was smuggling illegal drugs and travelling along a known trafficking route to deliver narcotics that would "poison Americans".

"On my Orders, the Secretary of War ordered a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel affiliated with a Designated Terrorist Organization conducting narcotrafficking in the USSOUTHCOM area of responsibility. Intelligence confirmed the vessel was trafficking illicit narcotics, and was transiting along a known narcotrafficking passage enroute to poison Americans. The strike killed 3 male narcoterrorists aboard the vessel, which was in international waters. No U.S. Forces were harmed in this strike. STOP SELLING FENTANYL, NARCOTICS, AND ILLEGAL DRUGS IN AMERICA, AND COMMITTING VIOLENCE AND TERRORISM AGAINST AMERICANS!!!" he wrote in his post.

According to CNN, this marks the third publicly acknowledged deadly military action against an alleged drug-smuggling vessel in September, as the Trump administration intensifies its campaign against narcotics trafficking networks.

Earlier this week, Trump announced a similar strike in international waters near South America, claiming it targeted a boat transporting illegal narcotics from Venezuela. That strike also reportedly killed three people.

Although Trump has posted videos showing strikes on small boats, each ending with a fiery explosion and clouds of black smoke, details such as the precise location, the type of vessel, and the method of the strike have not been disclosed, CNN reported.

When asked on Monday for proof that the vessels were carrying drugs, Trump responded, "We have proof. All you have to do is look at the cargo that was spattered all over the ocean - big bags of cocaine and fentanyl all over the place," as quoted by CNN.

A separate strike earlier this month killed 11 people in the Caribbean. The Trump administration claimed the targets were connected to the Venezuelan criminal group Tren de Aragua. However, limited information has been released about that operation.

According to a CNN report, Pentagon briefers did not present definitive evidence that the individuals targeted in that first strike were members of Tren de Aragua or clarify where the vessel was headed.

Despite questions over the legitimacy of the targets and the lack of detailed intelligence, Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth has defended the actions, stating the US had "the absolute and complete authority to conduct that," CNN reported.

