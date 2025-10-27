Trump arrives in Tokyo as US and Japan set to bolster strategic ties

Tokyo, Oct 27 US President Donald Trump arrived in Tokyo Monday afternoon to begin his two-day official working visit to Japan, the second leg of his three-nation Asia trip.

Trump is scheduled to meet Emperor Naruhito and also hold the US-Japan Summit meeting with the new Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

Japan's landmark buildings, including Tokyo Skytree, Tokyo Tower and Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building, welcomed Trump to Japan by special lighting inspired by the star-spangled banner.

"Looking forward to seeing you tomorrow and having a fruitful discussion on how we can further strengthen our great Alliance. Special lighting honouring President Trump’s visit is now illuminating landmarks across Tokyo!" Takaichi posted on X after the US President's arrival.

This is Trump's fourth visit to Japan as President and first since June 2019.

"President Trump's visit to Japan is an extremely meaningful opportunity to further strengthen the Japan-US alliance, and the Government of Japan wholeheartedly welcomes President Trump's visit to Japan," read an earlier statement issued by Japan's Foreign Ministry.

On October 25, Takaichi, who was visiting Kuala Lumpur to attend the ASEAN-related Summit Meetings, held a telephone talk with Trump as the two leaders confirmed that they will cooperate to elevate the Japan-US alliance to even greater heights.

Takaichi stated that strengthening the Japan-US alliance is a top priority for Japan's foreign and security policies.

"Prime Minister Takaichi also stated that Japan is an essential partner of the United States in the Indo-Pacific region, and that she hopes to work together to realise a 'Free and Open Indo-Pacific' (FOIP). She also expressed her respect for President Trump's leadership in realizing the recent agreement in the Middle East," the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated after the call.

Trump noted that Takaichi was a "great friend" of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was fatally shot during a campaign speech in 2022.

"Abe was a great friend of mine, as you know," Trump said. "He liked her a lot. She liked him a lot. So that's a good sign. I look forward to meeting her."

According to Japan's leading Kyodo News Agency, Takaichi's priorities to boost Japan's defence capabilities and step up cooperation with the United States in strategic areas are likely to resonate with Trump.

"Cooperation in shipbuilding is among several deals to be signed by Japan and the United States before Trump heads to South Korea on Wednesday morning, according to government sources. The Trump administration has pledged to restore shipbuilding capacity in the United States amid China's growing dominance of the industry. Joint efforts to improve supply chains for critical minerals essential for high-tech industries and to expand imports of US farm products to Japan are also part of a trade deal the two allies reached this summer after months of negotiations sparked by Trump's high tariffs," Kyodo News reported.

It added that, to demonstrate the strength of the decades-old alliance, Takaichi is set to join Trump aboard Marine One for a visit to the US naval base in the port city near Tokyo and tour the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier George Washington.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor