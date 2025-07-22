Trump called Netanyahu to 'rectify' Gaza, Syria strikes: White House

Washington [US], July 22 : US President Donald Trump was caught off guard by recent Israeli airstrikes in Gaza and Syria and called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to "rectify" both situations, the White House confirmed, according to CNN.

A strike on the only Catholic Church in Gaza last Thursday drew an immediate reaction from Trump, who called Netanyahu to express his displeasure and ensure the Israeli leader issued a statement labelling the attack a mistake, CNN reported.

Trump was also surprised by Israeli airstrikes in the Syrian capital Damascus, which came as his administration works to stabilise the war-torn country. "The president enjoys a good working relationship with Bibi Netanyahu, and stays in frequent communication with him. He was caught off guard by the bombing in Syria and also the bombing of a Catholic Church in Gaza," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Monday.

"In both accounts, the president quickly called the prime minister to rectify those situations," she added.

CNN noted that despite being close allies, Trump and Netanyahu share a complicated relationship marked by periods of mutual distrust. While they cooperated closely during this summer's joint air campaign in Iran, the personal dynamic between them has remained strained.

Leavitt also pointed to diplomatic efforts in Syria led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who has worked to ease tensions as the U.S. lifts sanctions and supports new Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, a former rebel leader, CNN reported.

Trump had hoped Netanyahu's recent visit to Washington would yield progress toward a ceasefire in Gaza, including the release of hostages held by Hamas and expanded humanitarian aid access. Despite Trump's repeated assertions that a deal was imminent, Netanyahu departed the U.S. without any announcement, CNN reported.

CNN quoted sources familiar with the negotiations as saying all parties are still awaiting a response from Hamas to the latest ceasefire and hostage release proposal. In a statement Monday, Hamas said it was "exerting all our efforts and energies around the clock" to reach an agreement.

Leavitt said Trump remains deeply concerned about the growing toll of the Gaza conflict. "The president's message on this conflict we've seen in the Middle East taking place for far too long, that has become quite brutal, especially in recent days, you've seen reports of more people dying. I think the president never likes to see that. He wants the killing to end," she said.

She further praised Trump's efforts to push humanitarian aid into Gaza. "The president is the reason that aid is even being distributed in Gaza at all," Leavitt stated, as per CNN. "He wants to see this done in a peaceful manner, where more lives are not being lost."

CNN also reported that over 1,000 people have died seeking humanitarian relief in Gaza since late May, according to local health ministry figures. Foreign ministers from 25 nations recently criticized Israel for "drip feeding" aid into the region.

"It's a very difficult and complicated situation that the president inherited because of the weakness of the last administration. And I think he should be applauded," Leavitt added. "The president wants to see peace and he's been pretty clear on that."

