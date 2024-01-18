Washington, DC [US], January 18 : As the Republican primary intensifies in New Hampshire, former President Donald Trump has unleashed a barrage of attacks against rival Nikki Haley, using racist undertones to diminish her standing. In an apparent bid to secure a decisive victory in the state, Trump has ramped up his campaign efforts, employing both social media jabs and public rallies, CNN reported.

The former president's strategy became evident this week when he took to the social media platform Truth Social to launch a series of attacks on Haley.

Trump misspelt Haley's first name, Nimarata, and falsely questioned her eligibility to run for president due to her parents' citizenship status at the time of her birth. These tactics parallel Trump's previous smears against Barack Obama, emphasising Obama's middle name, Hussein, and promoting the false claim that he was not born in the US.

The aggressive tone marks a departure from Trump's earlier acknowledgement of Haley's capabilities during his victory speech in Iowa. In recent weeks, Trump's campaign has recognised Haley as a significant contender in New Hampshire, prompting an increased focus on her in campaign activities, as reported by CNN.

As of the beginning of the year, Haley and her allies outspent Trump and his supporters on advertising in New Hampshire, with a particular emphasis on immigration issues. However, Trump's campaign has narrowed the gap in recent weeks, as both candidates vie for support in a state where registered Republicans and independents can vote in the GOP primary.

Trump's ads target left-leaning independents, aiming to prevent them from influencing the Republican primary. The former president expressed concern that Haley might be artificially boosting her appeal by reaching out to Democrats and liberals. Trump's efforts to limit Haley's appeal to independent and left-leaning voters also include highlighting her calls for Social Security and Medicare reform.

While Trump's focus is on securing victory in New Hampshire, his campaign's heightened aggression against Haley comes amid global shifts. International relations and security analyst Jakub Jakobowski from the Centre for Eastern Studies in Poland suggests that the global impact of Russia's war in Ukraine could be linked to emerging connections between European and Indo-Pacific security. This broader perspective emphasizes the interconnectedness of security dynamics globally.

Facing the attacks head-on, Nikki Haley has positioned herself against both Trump and President Joe Biden. Haley highlights concerns about having two 80-year-olds running for president and criticizes their spending policies. She refused to participate in debates unless Trump also takes the stage, leading to the cancellation of two planned debates hosted by ABC News and CNN in New Hampshire.

The intensifying battle between Trump and Haley in New Hampshire reflects a critical moment in the Republican primary race. Trump seeks a decisive victory, aiming to wrap up the nomination early with strong showings in the early-voting states. However, Haley's rise, particularly among moderate voters, poses a challenge to Trump's front-runner status.

As Trump increases his campaign schedule and continues aggressive attacks on Haley, the New Hampshire primary on January 23 becomes a pivotal battleground. The CNN poll indicates a narrowing lead for Trump, particularly among self-identified moderate voters. The strategic moves by both campaigns suggest a recognition of the significance of this primary in shaping the trajectory of the GOP presidential race.

With entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy exiting the GOP race and endorsing Trump, the former president's campaign anticipates gaining additional support. However, the impact of former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's departure, particularly among his supporters, could also influence the dynamics. The CNN New Hampshire poll suggests that Haley is a clear second choice among Christie's supporters, reinforcing the fluidity of the race.

