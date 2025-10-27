Trump may succeed where regional negotiators are struggling for Pak-Afghan truce

New Delhi, Oct 27 Amidst struggles by regional negotiators at getting Afghanistan and Pakistan continue their efforts at a peace agreement came United States President Donald Trump’s renewed offers at settling the dispute.

The President, currently on a three-nation Asia visit, emphasised that he will swiftly resolve tensions between the neighbours at an event in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur marking the signing of a ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia.

This is not the first time the US President has pitched himself as a negotiator between warring states; and shown an interest for the Nobel Peace Prize that he missed winning this time. On the Afghanistan-Pakistan conflict, he has previously – on at least two occasions – said that he could easily resolve the tension.

Trump may not be way off the mark here. Head of Pakistan’s civilian government from Islamabad and its army boss from Rawalpindi have been of late trying to cozy up to the White House.

Pakistan has renominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, according to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Sharif also accompanied General Asim Munir to the White House to convince Trump in developing Pasni, a small deepwater port in Balochistan’s Gwadar district.

Munir was also seen in photographs displaying rare earth minerals, apparently from Pakistan, to the US President in an apparent bid to woo him into developing the port into a strategic mineral export terminal.

In the process, they could also quell the rebellion taking place across Pakistan – mainly at the restive Baluchistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regions. The borders have been facing severe human rights crisis amidst military operations. Civilians, including women and children, are getting killed not only by bullets, but also in aerial bombardment, according to reports.

Much to Islamabad’s relief, the US Department of State issued a communique in August this year, designating the Baloch Liberation Army as a foreign terrorist organisation. US boots on grounds will also help Pakistan earn a respite from intermittent skirmishes at the Afghan border that built up to a deadly firefight recently.

Meanwhile, Trump has referred to Munir as “my favorite field marshal”, even in the latter’s absence.

For the Taliban, a US-brokered ceasefire will get them an access to Washington, even if temporary, when all its assets remain frozen. It will also give them a chance to lobby White House for support, if not a full recognition.

For Trump, it will not be the first instance at engaging the Taliban in negotiations. It was during his first term that US had brokered the “Agreement for Bringing Peace to Afghanistan”. It was signed in the Qatari capital of Doha on February 29, 2020, where the then Taliban leadership was operating from.

It was also the time that the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan started floating away from the parent organisation and adopt extreme radicalism. The deal had clearly stated that though it was with the “Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan”, Washington does not recognise such an entity “as a state”.

It also ensured that “The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan which is not recognized by the United States as a state and is known as the Taliban commits that its released prisoners will be committed to the responsibilities mentioned in this agreement so that they will not pose a threat to the security of the United States and its allies.”

The subsequent international troop pullout was held under the Joe Biden administration, which appeared hurried and unorganised.

In recent times, according to Afghanistan’s Tolo News, a government spokesperson had mentioned Washington’s offer to mediate between Kabul and Islamabad, which, where it should use its influence over countries to assist Afghanistan.

However, there are varying opinions. In a statement that reflects a sense of caution among certain sections, military affairs analyst Yousuf Amin Zazi told Tolo News: "What matters is which scenario benefits the U.S. more – war between Pakistan and Afghanistan or peace between them, since America has always prioritised its own interests."

