Trump "not worried" about Democrat challenger after Biden departs US presidential race

Washington, DC [US], July 22 : Former President Donald Trump has exuded confidence about his prospects in the upcoming 2024 presidential election, dismissing potential Democratic challengers with a sharp critique of their policies.

In an upcoming interview with Fox TV, Trump, the Republican presidential candidate set a bold tone for his anticipated return to the political arena.

"Yeah, I wouldn't be worried about any of them. Look, they have bad policies. Forget about the people," Trump is heard saying in a preview of Jesse Watters Primetime exclusive interview with former President Trump and running mate Senater JD Vance that is set to be aired on Monday night (Tuesday morning India Standard Time).

Trump's remarks to Fox TV follows President Biden's recent announcement, in which he opted out of seeking re-election. Biden cited the best interests of the Democratic Party and the nation and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee amidst ongoing health concerns after testing positive for COVID-19 during a campaign stop in Las Vegas.

The decision came after internal pressure by the Democratic Party mounted following a widely criticised debate against Trump on June 27. Biden's withdrawal from the poll race reshapes the Democratic landscape, prompting a call for unity among party members to defeat the formidable Republican contender.

During the interview with Fox News, Trump also addressed internal rifts within the Democratic leadership, particularly between Biden and former President Barack Obama. "They get some big problems over there. First of all, Obama hates Biden and Biden hates Obama," the former US President said.

Reflecting on their relationship, Trump remarked pointedly on a recent public incident involving Obama guiding Biden offstage, criticising the optics as detrimental to Biden's image.

"When Obama walked Biden out a couple of weeks ago off the stage, he didn't have to do that, he could have let him wave to the people a little bit longer... he was waving and all of a sudden Obama comes along, grabs him. Come on Joe. Like he was a child. It made him look so bad. And I know people with Biden, I know people with Obama and they were not happy about that. It made him look really bad," Trump said.

Trump's running mate, JD Vance, echoed his concerns during the interview, highlighting potential constitutional implications surrounding Biden's fitness for office.

Vance pointed to the 25th Amendment as a mechanism for addressing concerns over Biden's capability to serve as president, emphasising the need for transparency and adherence to constitutional processes.

The interview also touched upon Trump and Vance's scepticism towards federal agencies, including the FBI, amidst the ongoing investigations of Trump assassination attempt. Trump narrowly escaped a fatal attack when gunshots interrupted his speech in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Both expressed reservations about leadership within the bureau, while acknowledging the dedication of field agents involved in critical investigations.

"I don't trust the bureau leadership... But what the hell was going on? How was that guy ever allowed to be there in the first place? Because I think somebody, whether it's higher up or somebody else involved, really did screw up," Vance said.

With Biden's departure from the race Vice President Kamala Harris has swiftly moved to secure support for her White House bid.

This concentrated effort on Capitol Hill underscores Harris's strategy to rapidly advance her presidential campaign following Biden's unexpected withdrawal from the race amidst mounting pressure after a contentious debate performance last month, as reported by The Hill.

