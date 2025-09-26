Trump on Pakistan PM and Field Marshal, says "great leaders coming" to White House

Washington, DC [US], September 26 : US President Donald Trump highlighted the upcoming visit of Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and a Field Marshal to the White House, both of whom he described as "great leaders."

Speaking with the reporters at the Oval Office, Trump said, "We have a great leader coming, the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the Field Marshal. Field Marshal is a very great guy, and so is the Prime Minister, both, and they're coming, and they may be in this room right now."

According to the White House's public schedule, Trump is set to engage in a closed-door session with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the Oval Office.

Sharif will arrive in Washington after attending the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York.

On September 23, Sharif also had an informal exchange with Trump following a meeting between the US President and leaders of eight Islamic-Arab countries, which also included Pakistan.

"Informal exchange followed the dialogue between President Trump and leaders of eight Islamic-Arab countries, including Pakistan. Prime Minister Shehbaz and Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar joined President Donald Trump in the discussion," the Pakistan Foreign Minister stated in a post on X.

During the interaction, Trump also expressed strong dissatisfaction with Russia's actions under President Vladimir Putin, especially regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

"I'm very dissatisfied with what Russia is doing and what President Putin is doing. I haven't liked it at all. He's killing people for no reason whatsoever, and they are doing very poorly, considering they have put it all on the line," Trump said, referring to the situation in Ukraine.

He further criticised Russia's military strategy and economic condition, stating, "Their economy is going to hell. They're bombing the hell out of everything, and they're picking up very little territory, if any. In fact, they're losing some."

Trump added that Russia's prolonged involvement in the conflict had tarnished its global reputation. "I think it's been very bad for the reputation of Russia. This war should have been over. If this were our war, we would have had it over in one, and they're getting into their 4th year," he said. Trump expressed disappointment in Putin's leadership, saying, "So now I'm very disappointed in President Putin."

