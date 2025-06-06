Trump seeks Russian hand in thawing frozen US-Iran nuclear talks

Moscow [Russia], June 6 : Aide to the President, Yury Ushakov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump had a telephonic conversation where they exchanged views on US-Iran deal on nuclear programme and that Trump sought Russia's helping hand in that matter.

Ushakov said that their conversation focused on the stalled talks between the US and Iran.

"In addition to Ukraine, a number of international issues were discussed, with a focus on the stalled talks between the United States and Iran on the Iranian nuclear programme. Donald Trump believes that Russia's assistance may be necessary here, and he would appreciate it if Russia could work with the Iranian side accordingly," he said.

Ushakov said that their conversation involved a discussion on Ukraine conflict on the second round of direct Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul.

"Naturally, it began with a discussion of the situation around Ukraine. Vladimir Putin provided detailed information on the outcomes of the second round of direct Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul," he said.

"The fourth telephone conversation between our President and US President Donald Trump concluded. In case you want to know, this time it lasted approximately 70 minutes," he added.

Ushakov said that Ukraine derailed these talks and attacked civilian infrastructure instead.

"It was emphasised that Ukraine tried to derail these talks by carrying out targeted attacks on entirely civilian targets and civilians on direct orders from the Kyiv regime. These attacks unequivocally constitute an act of terrorism under international law and, in our view, the Kyiv regime has essentially degenerated into a terrorist organisation. The Russian side did not fall for the provocations and, as you know, the second round has effectively taken place in Istanbul," he said.

Ushakov said that Putin and Trump's telephonic conversation was an extensive one and the corresponding memorandums will be analysed in Moscow and Kyiv.

"To reiterate, our President extensively covered the content and the outcomes of the talks and emphasised that, overall, these talks were productive. The corresponding memorandums exchanged hands and will be analysed in the capitals - Moscow and Kyiv - and then, we hope, both sides can continue the talks," he said.

Trump said that he was not informed about the strikes on military airfields.

"Regarding the strikes on military airfields, this issue was also discussed. Donald Trump reiterated that Americans were not informed in advance about them. Naturally, the leaders agreed to continue contacts on the Ukraine issue, both at the highest level and through other channels as well," he said.

They also held a conversation on Russia-US cooperation.

"Furthermore, the Presidents exchanged views on the prospects for restoring Russia-US cooperation in various areas, which, according to both Presidents, possess enormous potential," he said.

He said that Putin and Trump also confirmed their willingness to remain in constant communication.

"In conclusion, both leaders characterised the exchange of views as positive and highly productive. President Trump and our President also confirmed their willingness to remain in constant communication. I would also note that both Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin highly appreciated the efforts of President Trump's Special Envoy Steven Witkoff," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor