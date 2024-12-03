Trump taps Warren Stephens as US Ambassador to Britain

Washington, Dec 3 US President-elect Donald Trump nominated Warren Stephens, a 67-year-old investment banker from the state of Arkansas, as the next US Ambassador to Britain.

"I am pleased to announce that Warren A. Stephens...has been nominated to serve as the United States Ambassador to the Court of St. James's, a role in which he will act as our Representative to the United Kingdom," Trump said on Truth Social, his own social media platform, Xinhua news agency reported.

A longtime Republican and CEO of Arkansas-based private investment bank Stephen Inc., Stephens contributed millions of dollars to Trump's presidential campaigns in the 2020 and 2024 elections.

Stephens has not always supported Trump, though. When Trump ran for President for the first time in 2016, he was a financial supporter of a political movement that sought to stop Trump's ascent.

During the 2024 Republican presidential primary, Stephens was a major donor to presidential candidate and former US Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, who was also the last to drop out and make way for Trump's nomination.

In response to his nomination, Stephens said in a statement that he was honored by it.

"I have expressed to President Trump that I would be extremely proud to serve our country and his administration, working to implement the President's agenda and further strengthen the long-standing alliance between the United States and the United Kingdom," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor