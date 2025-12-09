Trump threatens 5% tariff increase on Mexico over "unfair" water shortfall hurting Texas farmers

Washington, DC [US], December 9 : US President Donald Trump warned that Washington will impose an additional 5 per cent tariff on Mexico if it does not release water owed to the United States under a long-standing treaty, saying the dispute is harming Texas agriculture.

In a post on Truth Social on Monday (local time), Trump accused Mexico of failing to meet its treaty commitments for five years, saying the deficit has now surpassed "800,000 acre-feet of water", which he called a major setback for "our beautiful Texas crops and livestock".

Trump said the US expects Mexico to deliver 200,000 acre-feet of water before December 31, with additional supplies to follow. He argued that recent requests from Washington have gone unanswered. "It is very unfair to our US Farmers who deserve this much-needed water," he said.

The President added that he has approved the required paperwork to move ahead with tariffs if the matter is not resolved.

"That is why I have authorized documentation to impose a 5% Tariff on Mexico if this water isn't released, IMMEDIATELY," he said, warning that delays continue to hurt agricultural producers.

"The longer Mexico takes to release the water, the more our Farmers are hurt. Mexico has an obligation to FIX THIS NOW," he said.

Earlier this year, US agriculture secretary Brooke Rollins said Mexico had agreed to increase water deliveries to Texas to address a shortfall under the 1944 treaty.

Under that agreement, Mexico must supply 1.75 million acre-feet of water to the US from the Rio Grande every five years through a system of dams and reservoirs.

Trump, who previously issued a similar threat in April, has had a fluctuating relationship with Mexico throughout his second term.

The treaty also requires the US to provide Mexico with 1.5 million acre-feet of water annually from the Colorado River.

While Washington has largely met that requirement, recent deliveries have been reduced due to severe drought, which is permitted under the accord.

The latest five-year cycle ended in October, with data from the International Boundary and Water Commission showing that Mexico delivered less than 30 per cent of the mandated volume.

In response, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on X that Mexico has complied with the treaty "to the extent water is available" amid three consecutive years of drought.

Sheinbaum said she submitted a proposal to US officials on Wednesday outlining short-term steps to address water supply to Texas.

She added that she has instructed Mexico's environment, agriculture and foreign ministers to immediately contact their US counterparts. "I am sure, as on other issues, an agreement will be reached," Sheinbaum said.

