Trump to meet Qatari PM in New York

Washington, Sep 13 US President Donald Trump will meet with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in New York, days after an Israeli air strike targeted Hamas leaders in Doha, local media reported.

Steve Witkoff, Trump's special envoy, is expected to attend the meeting, said the reports.

The Qatari prime minister headed to New York after roughly one hour of talks with US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in the White House earlier on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported quoting NBC News.

The meeting in the White House was described as "very positive," said the report, noting that the two sides discussed Qatar's role in facilitating peace in the Middle East and a defense cooperation agreement between the two countries.

The official said Trump and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani will have dinner, joined by a top Trump adviser, US special envoy Steve Witkoff.

The session follows an hour-long meeting that al-Thani had at the White House on Friday with Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The Qatari prime minister's visit to the United States came just ahead of an emergency Arab summit called by Qatar following Tuesday's Israeli strike.

Trump said later on Tuesday that he felt very badly about the location of the attack and assured Qatari leaders by phone that such a thing would not happen again on their soil.

Qatar has accused Israel of trying to sabotage chances for peace, but said it would not be deterred from its role as a mediator in ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor