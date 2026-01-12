Trump warns Iran of ‘very powerful force’

Washington, Jan 12 US President Donald Trump said the United States is considering “very strong options” in response to developments in Iran, as reports indicated civilians may have been killed, prompting heightened military review.

“They're starting to, it looks like, and there seem to be some people killed that aren't supposed to be killed,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on his way back from Florida to the White House on Sunday. “These are violent if you call ’em leaders. I don't know if they're leaders or just they rule through violence.”

Trump said the US military is closely monitoring the situation. “We're looking at it very seriously. The military's looking at it, and we're looking at some very strong options. We'll make a determination,” he said.

Pressed on whether Iran had crossed a red line, the President declined to outline specific military plans. “Am I gonna really — are you asking me to say, what will they do? Where will we attack? When and at what angle will we attack from?” he said.

Trump said he was receiving frequent updates on the situation inside Iran. “I'm getting an hourly report, and we're gonna make a determination,” he said.

Asked about reports that protesters had been killed, Trump said some deaths were linked to crowd dynamics. “Some of the protesters were killed through the stampeding. I mean, you know, there's so many of ’em, and some were shot,” he said.

Responding to questions about possible retaliation by Iran or its allies, Trump issued a blunt warning. “If they do that, we will hit them at levels that they've never been hit before,” he said. “They won't even believe it.”

He said Iran should already understand the US resolve. “Don't you think they take your threats seriously?” Trump said, addressing a reporter. “After going through it for years with me being hit, Soleimani, al-Baghdadi, the Iran nuclear threat wiped out.”

Trump did not say whether he had coordinated with US allies on a response, nor did he provide a timeline for any decision.

Iran has experienced repeated waves of unrest in recent weeks. Thousands of Iranians are protesting against the current regime in cities across the country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor