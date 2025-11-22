Trump's long-time ally Marjorie Greene says she will resign after losing his support

Washington [US], November 22 : Marjorie Taylor Greene, one of President Donald Trump's closest political allies, has announced that she will resign from the US Congress. Her decision comes just a week after Trump publicly withdrew his endorsement for her re-election bid.

Greene made the announcement late on Friday through a detailed statement posted on X. She said she had grown increasingly frustrated with the political atmosphere in Washington and accused both major parties of operating what she called a "Political Industrial Complex."

"Americans are used by the Political Industrial Complex of both political parties, election cycle after election cycle, in order to elect whichever side can convince Americans to hate the other side more," she wrote. "And the results are always the same, nothing ever gets better for the common American man or woman."

https://x.com/mtgreenee/status/1992035608387039359

Saying she had "never fit in" in Washington, Greene added that the political system was designed to divide Americans rather than solve problems. She said she intends to "fight for the people of this country in a different way." Greene confirmed that her last day in office will be January 5, 2026.

A strong MAGA supporter for years, Greene has been one of the most outspoken Republican lawmakers. Her resignation comes as her relationship with Trump has sharply deteriorated, especially after he withdrew support for her political future.

Earlier this month, Greene expressed deep frustration and shock over Trump's public comments, saying his attacks had intensified threats to her safety and forced her to seek private security.

"I am now being contacted by private security firms with warnings for my safety as a hot bed of threats against me are being fueled and egged on by the most powerful man in the world. The man I supported and helped get elected," she wrote.

She said Trump's rhetoric was similar to that which had earlier "led to death threats and multiple convictions of men who were radicalised by the same type rhetoric being directed at me right now. This time by the President of the United States."

Greene also said that "as a woman," the threats felt particularly alarming, adding that she now has "a small understanding" of the pressure faced by victims of Jeffrey Epstein.

Her break with Trump is linked to her stand during the recent federal government shutdown and her push for full transparency in the release of Epstein-related files, an issue that has repeatedly embarrassed the president.

In her post, she said Trump's aggression was "completely shocking to everyone" and claimed that "many of" the online attackers were paid trolls. "As a woman I take threats from men seriously. I now have a small understanding of the fear and pressure the women, who are victims of Jeffrey Epstein and his cabal, must feel," she wrote.

Despite the hostility, Greene said her phone had been "blowing up with constant amazing support." She urged an end to the "toxic violent nature of American politics" and called for unity to "save our country" from the "Political Industrial Complex."

Earlier on Friday, Trump attacked Greene on Truth Social, calling her a "lunatic" and accusing her of going "far left." "I am withdrawing my support and endorsement of 'Congresswoman' Marjorie Taylor Greene, of the great state of Georgia," he wrote, calling her "wacky" and saying she did nothing but "COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor