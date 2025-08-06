Trump's special envoy meets Putin in Moscow to avert new US sanctions

Moscow [Russia], August 6 : US President Donald Trump's trusted foreign envoy, Steve Witkoff, met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Wednesday in what CNN described as a last-ditch effort to avert new sanctions Trump has threatened to impose this week.

According to CNN, Witkoff landed in Moscow on Wednesday morning and was greeted at the airport by Russia's investment envoy Kirill Dmitriev. Later, Kremlin video showed him shaking hands with Putin ahead of their meeting.

Whether Putin can convince Witkoff and, by extension, Trump that he is willing to end Russia's war in Ukraine remains uncertain, CNN reported. Trump has expressed doubts over Putin's intentions and appears wary of being strung along by a leader he now openly distrusts.

Trump said a day before Witkoff's meeting that he would decide on sanctions after the talks conclude. "We're going to see what happens," he said at the White House. "We'll make that determination at that time."

The meeting took place amid heightened tensions. Since Witkoff's last visit in April, Russia has resisted US-led peace efforts and intensified missile and drone strikes on Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv.

A day ahead of Witkoff's arrival, Trump spoke by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss possible sanctions on Moscow. In a social media post, Zelensky said the sanctions could "change a lot" for Russia's economy. He also confirmed discussions on increased US weapons support for Ukraine, funded by NATO allies a policy Trump approved last month.

Trump has set a Friday deadline for Russia to agree to a peace deal or face new measures, including sanctions on its economy and on buyers of its energy products. "There'll be sanctions, but they seem to be pretty good at avoiding sanctions," Trump told CNBC. "You know, they're wily characters, and they're pretty good at avoiding sanctions. So we'll see what happens."

CNN reported that Trump has also ordered the repositioning of two US nuclear submarines, which some European officials view as a show of force ahead of Witkoff's talks. However, it remains unclear if the move has been carried out.

If Moscow fails to meet the deadline, Trump has threatened "secondary tariffs" on countries buying Russian energy a step that could impact major customers like China and India. "They're fueling the war machine, and if they're going to do that, then I'm not going to be happy," Trump said.

Witkoff's visit marks his first trip to Russia in months. Earlier this year, concerns were raised in Washington about his diplomatic inexperience, particularly after he met Putin without a US translator present.

After his last meeting with Putin, Witkoff told CNN that the Russian leader "sees the opportunity for the first time in decades" to recalibrate US-Russia relations. Months later, however, the war continues and relations remain strained.

