Trust is like base of a solid relationship: Abhishek Malhan

Mumbai, Dec 14 The social media sensation, and 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' fame Abhishek Malhan, who made a recent appearance on 'Temptation Island India' shared advice about love, and said trust is like the base of a solid relationship.

Abhishek engaged in discussions about love with the contestants. The show is hosted by Mouni Roy and Karan Kundrra.

In a conversation, Abhishek said: "Trust is like the base of a solid relationship. It's super important. When both people trust each other, they can be open and vulnerable without worry. Just remember, trust needs effort from both sides, it's a teamwork thing. Having a strong foundation of trust makes a relationship better and lasting."

The show streams on JioCinema.

Meanwhile, Abhishek, who is also known as 'Fukra Insaan' was the runner up in the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT 2'. He was also the host of 'Survival Game Show'.

The 26-year-old has also featured in the music videos titled 'Big Life Returns ', 'Ek Mulaqaat', 'Noori', and 'Judaaiyan'.

