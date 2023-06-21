"Trying to help US and India develop strongest possible defense ties": Former envoy

Washington [US], June 21 : Atul Keshap, president of the US-India Business Council (USIBC), on Wednesday weighed in on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ongoing maiden state visit to the United States, saying that the forum was working to help the two all-weather allies develop the "strongest possible" defence ties for the shared prosperity of both the countries.

Speaking to ANI, the senior US diplomat said, "We are trying to help the US and India develop the strongest possible defence ties for our shared prosperity. The state visit of PM Modi marks the strategic, economic and technological convergence of the United States and India."

Sharing his excitement on PM Modi's ongoing visit, during which he will address a special joint session of the US Congress and be hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at a state dinner, added, "I am really excited about this and I think that PM Modi and President Biden have shown real leadership in taking our countries to the next great level."

On the bilateral ties between India and the US, Keshap said both countries were working together to ensure that every country in the Indo-Pacific can exercise its sovereignty and have equal opportunities to take care of its people.

"We are Quad partners and are working together in so many ways to ensure a free and open Indo-pacific. We recently had a meeting with our defence staff of the Quad in California. I think US and India are trying that every country in the Indo-pacific has sovereignty and opportunity to take care of its people. We believe in the peaceful arbitration of disputes and have strong defence ties so that our people are safe," he said.

Last week, while addressing an 'India Ideas Summit' organised by US-India Business Council (USIBC) in Washington DC, Keshap, the former US envoy to India, said the ongoing visit of PM Modi will be "truly momentous."

Terming the partnership between the two countries as a "resilient" one, Keshap said in the 2 years that he has been the president of the US-India Business Council, he has seen the ties between the two countries transform.

