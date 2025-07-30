Tsunami Warning in US: Alaska, Delta and Hawaiian Airlines Flights To and From State Airports Delayed or Cancelled

Flights to Honolulu airport in Hawaii are being disrupted, with diversions, delays and cancellations reported across multiple airports, according to FlightRadar24 in early hours of Wednesday, July 30 (US local time) due tsunami warning issued for the US state of Hawaii after earthquake of magnitude 8.8 struck the Russian coast, triggering tsunami waves.

Some flights diverting away from Hawaii as Hawaii is now in a tsunami warning after a M8.7 earthquake near the Kamchatka Peninsula. Hawaiian airports are open at the moment. https://t.co/IYbaZV1VLcpic.twitter.com/6kP0GOFIGQ — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) July 30, 2025

Tracking data shows that flights from various airlines departing Los Angeles, Vancouver, San Francisco and San Diego—bound for Hawaii—were turned back to their origin airports late Tuesday.

Trying to fly out tonight from Kona Airport instead of going up to the mountain with impossible traffic… Turns out all flights are canceled for the night and the earliest would be tomorrow morning. Now to Costco Gas to fill up before going uphill. #Tsunamiwarning#earthquakepic.twitter.com/WqokMv2NBq — The Hokey Pokey Daddy (@HokeyPokeyDaddy) July 30, 2025

Alaska Airlines flights to and from Hawaii are expected to be delayed or cancelled at several airports. The airline has issued a flexible travel policy for customers wishing to change or cancel their flights. The public is advised to check tsunami.gov for the latest updates.

While Honolulu Airport has not been officially closed, flight operations are significantly disrupted due to the tsunami warning. Travellers should expect major delays and cancellations.

Department of Transportation in Hawaii issued a released regarding the state airports at 10 on Tuesday, requesting citizens to do not reenter tsunami evacuation zones until emergency management agencies say it is safe to return.

Hilo International Airport evacuation gates have been closed and procedures to reopen the runway for Wednesday flights have begun, said transport department in a statement.

Department of Transportation in Hawaii releases tsunami warning update on state airports as of 10 pm: pic.twitter.com/1o3F2DKfbG — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) July 30, 2025

Kahului Airport status: All flights to and from OGG have been canceled. There are passengers sheltering in the terminal. In the morning, those sheltering will be rescreened prior to departures, the statement read.

Baggage screening was temporarily suspended at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) during the first wave arrival. Baggage screening at HNL has resumed and flights have restarted. Please check with your individual carriers regarding flight schedules, statement further said.