Tulsi Kumar: 'Choto So Mero Madan Gopal' allowed me to channel my emotions into melody

New Delhi, Aug 26 Singer Tulsi Kumar, who has released a devotional Krishna bhajan 'Choto So Mero Madan Gopal', said the track has allowed her to channel her emotions into the melody.

The track blends spirituality with a contemporary narrative. With the track, the artist pays homage to Lord Krishna, fondly known as Gopala, during his childhood years.

Tulsi said: "Singing a devotional song is always a profound experience and I connect with it personally being a spiritually inclined person myself. 'Choto So Mero Madan Gopal' allowed me to channel my emotions into the melody, expressing the devotion that so many feel towards Lord Krishna fondly known as Laddu Gopal."

The song's melody and emotions come together in perfect harmony to create a musical experience that transcends generations. Produced by Bhushan Kumar "Choto So Mero Madan Gopal", the song is composed by Raaj Aashoo and penned by Vishal Bagh.

The accompanying music video starring Tulsi is directed by Lovesh Nagar perfectly complements the song's emotional depth. Nagar's visual storytelling weaves a heartwarming tale that is sure to leave audiences teary-eyed.

Composer Raaj said: "Creating a devotional track comes with a responsibility to capture the spiritual essence while ensuring it appeals to contemporary sensibilities and that's what we have aimed to achieve in this song."

Lyricist Vishal shares: "Writing the lyrics for this song was a deeply introspective journey. The verses resonate with the eternal love and affection that Gopala evokes, while also weaving a touching story."

Director Lovesh Nagar said: “The video perfectly captures the essence of the track and adds another layer of emotion to the experience. "Choto So Mero Madan Gopal" speaks to the soul while telling a story of love and devotion."

--IANS

