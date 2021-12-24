Turkey confirms 18,771 daily COVID-19 cases

Turkey on Thursday reported 18,771 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 92,47,606, according to its Health Ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 168 to 81,125, while 21,605 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 355,753 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on January 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 56.75 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 51.32 million had their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 127.28 million doses including third booster jabs. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor