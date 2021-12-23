Turkey confirms 19,095 daily COVID-19 cases

Turkey on Wednesday reported 19,095 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 9,228,835, according to its health ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 179 to 80,957, while 22,816 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, said the ministry.

A total of 352,438 tests were conducted over the past day, it added.

Turkey has started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 56.73 million people have received their first doses of the vaccine, while over 51.28 million had their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 126.56 million doses including the third booster jabs. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

