Turkey establishes cybersecurity directorate to combat cyber threats

Ankara, Jan 8 Turkey has established a new Cybersecurity Directorate to strengthen defence against cyber threats, according to a presidential decree published in the Official Gazette on Wednesday.

The newly-formed body will be responsible for implementing decisions made by the Cybersecurity Board, which will be chaired by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The board will also include key ministries such as interior, justice, defence, transport and infrastructure, along with industry and technology.

In a post on the social media platform X, Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz said that the directorate will determine policies, strategies, and objectives to ensure cybersecurity, prepare action plans, and implement projects supporting cybersecurity and information security.

The vice president said the directorate will also enhance cooperation between the public and private sector and universities.

The Turkish government introduced a cybersecurity roadmap in 2024 aimed at improving the protection of the country's information infrastructure and boosting national preparedness against cyber threats.

In October, the Turkish authorities had detained nine suspects over their alleged links to an international cyber-espionage network.

The suspects reportedly engaged in cyber espionage, selling stolen personal information to buyers, including terrorist organisations, through social media platforms, Xinhua reported citing the semi-official Anadolu Agency.

The organised crime groups were believed to be using the stolen data to blackmail citizens, particularly young people and children, the report said.

According to Anadolu, Turkish authorities had shut down 18 websites involved in selling such illegal information.

The arrest operation was led by the intelligence agency in coordination with the Gendarmerie General Command and the National Cyber Incident Response Centre, and was conducted under the supervision of the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, the report noted, without specifying the time of the operation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor