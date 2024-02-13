Turkey Floods: Schools Closed, Flights Grounded, Vehicles Submerged in Floodwaters in Antalya; Visuals Surface

Antalya, Turkey, has been grappling with the aftermath of massive flooding triggered by heavy rainfall on Monday night, February 12, leading to widespread disruptions. Schools have been closed, flights grounded, and numerous vehicles submerged in floodwaters as the city contends with the deluge.

Flooding in Turkey:

JUST IN - Schools closed, flights grounded, vehicles submerged in flood waters after massive flooding in Antalya, Turkey pic.twitter.com/Cn0spPW87y — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) February 13, 2024

The deluge struck Antalya, a popular tourist destination on Turkey's Mediterranean coast, leaving streets inundated and residents stranded. Videos captured the severity of the situation, with multiple cars submerged and roads resembling rivers due to the rising floodwaters. In response to the crisis, authorities took swift action to mitigate the impact of the flooding. Schools were promptly closed to ensure the safety of students and staff, while flights were grounded as a precautionary measure against the hazardous weather conditions.

Visuals from Antalya:

Heavy rainfall triggers flooding in Antalya, footage shows multiple cars submergedpic.twitter.com/Fnnl0fyHQ4 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) February 13, 2024

The flooding has not only disrupted daily life but also raised concerns about the safety and well-being of residents. Emergency services have been deployed to assist those affected by the floods and to conduct rescue operations in areas submerged by the rising waters.