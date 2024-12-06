Turkish FM to meet Iranian, Russian counterparts on Syrian conflict

Ankara, Dec 6 Turkey confirmed on Friday that Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will meet with his Russian and Iranian counterparts in Qatar on Saturday to discuss the escalating situation in Syria.

The meeting, which will occur under the Astana process framework, is scheduled to take place on the sidelines of the 22nd Doha Forum, set for December 7-8, according to an anonymous source from Turkey's Foreign Ministry, cited by Turkey's Anadolu Agency, Xinhua news agency reported.

Fidan is also expected to participate in several sessions of the forum and deliver remarks. In addition, he is reportedly set to hold bilateral talks with his counterparts during the visit.

The Astana process, launched in January 2017 by Russia, Iran, and Turkey, seeks a peaceful resolution to the Syrian conflict.

Since November 27, Syrian rebel groups, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, have launched a major offensive in Syria, capturing key cities like Aleppo and Hama. The offensive has dealt a significant blow to the Syrian government and raised concerns about a potential humanitarian crisis.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor