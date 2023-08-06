Turkish Foreign Minister speaks to Ukrainian counterpart over phone, discusses Black Sea grain deal

Ankara [Turkey], August 6 : Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, spoke over the phone on Saturday, discussing possible actions for the restoration of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Turkish News Agency Anadolu Ajansi (AA) reported quoting the country's top diplomatic sources.

On July 17, Russia suspended its participation in the Black Sea grain deal, saying the Russian part of the agreement was not implemented. It sought the loosening of banking restrictions and the ability to ship its fertiliser before returning to the agreement.

"I had a call with @HakanFidan to discuss the Black Sea Grain Initiative. I stressed Russia's withdrawal's harmful impact on African countries and global food security. Türkiye will continue efforts to restore the deal. We also discussed the schedule of bilateral contacts," Ukraine Foreign Minister Kuleba said in a tweet.

The agreement, signed in July 2022 in Istanbul by Turkey, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine, is aimed at resuming grain exports from Ukrainian ports halted due to the Russia-Ukraine war, which began in February 2022, AA reported.

Turkey has said that Western countries should try to address Russia's complaints and that it hoped Russia would return to the deal.

Earlier, on Friday, Turkish President Erdogan spoke about his phone call with his Russian counterpart Putin.

Erdogan told the Russian President that Turkey will continue its “intense” efforts and diplomacy for the resumption of the Black Sea grain deal, AA reported.

On Putin’s recent offer to send grain to African countries free of charge, Erdogan said, "We’re in line with Russia on this issue, that is, we will turn the grains coming from Russia through the Black Sea corridor into flour and we will transport (flour) to poor African countries and underdeveloped countries.”

Even now, Turkey will continue to take these steps and give its support and aid to poor countries, he said.

During the phone call on Wednesday, the two leaders also agreed on Putin's visit to Turkey, according to the statement.

"Expressing that steps should not be taken to escalate tensions during the Russia-Ukraine war, President Erdogan underlined the importance of the Black Sea Initiative, which he considers a 'bridge of peace'," read an official statement.

"Pointing out that the long-term shutdown of the Black Sea Initiative will not benefit anyone, and that the countries in need of grain and low income will suffer the most, President Erdogan pointed out that the prices of grains, which decreased by 23 per cent during the implementation period, increased by 15 per cent in the last two weeks," the statement added, according to CNN.

"President Erdogan noted that Turkey will continue to carry out intensive efforts and diplomacy for the continuation of the Black Sea Initiative," it added.

