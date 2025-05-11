Turning point of conflict was Indian strikes on May 9, 10 : Sources

New Delhi [India], May 11 :Indian air strikes against the terror establishments in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir were a 'hell on fire' and signalled a new normal regarding India's approach to counter-terrorism, sources said on Sunday.

According to sources, "The Turning point was air strikes by India on 9th May and 10th morning, it was a 'hell fire' by India, conversation changed."

Notably, in a decisive response to Pakistan's aggressive actions along the western border and Line of Control (LoC), the Indian Armed Forces on Saturday targeted critical Pakistani military installations, including technical facilities, command and control centres, radar sites, and ammunition strongholds.

Addressing a joint press conference by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Defence on Operation Sindoor, Indian Army Colonel Sofiya Qureshi stated that precision strikes were carried out on Pakistani military targets in Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, and Chunian, as well as radar sites at Pasrur and Sialkot aviation bases, using air-launched weapons from Indian fighter aircraft.

"In response to Pakistan targeting civilian targets, the Indian Armed Forces retaliated and targeted technical installations, command and control centres, radar sites and ammunition strongholds... Pakistan military targets in Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, rahim yar khan, Sukkur and Chunian were engaged by air-launched precision weapons from our fighter aircraft... Radar sites at Pasrur and Sialkot aviation bases were also targeted using precision weapons. While carrying out these attacks, India has ensured minimal collateral damage," she said.

Further, the sources noted that US Secretary of State Rubio, after talking to the Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan, Asim Munir, called External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and informed that "Pakistan is ready to talk."

India made it clear that talks should be between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO) and no one else, the sources confirmed.

Following the decisive Indian strike on Pakistan air bases, Pak DGMO requested for time with the Indian counterpart at 1 pm in the afternoon on May 10, the sources added.

"It is to be noted that India informed Pakistan DGMO on 7th that it had conducted strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan, but he did not respond; he asked for time after India conducted strikes on its air bases," the sources said.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh on Wednesday informed that a total of nine terror sites were targeted and successfully destroyed. She asserted that the locations were selected so that there was no damage to civilians and their infrastructure.

On May 7, the Indian Armed Forces launched strikes on nine locations inside Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir and Pakistan.

These included Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Sialkot, and five in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The Indian forces selected the locations to target top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders involved in sponsoring terrorist activities in India.

The sources also informed about India's stand on Kashmir, saying that the country doesn't need anyone to mediate and there was only one issue at hand, which was the return of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

"We have a very clear position on Kashmir, there is only one matter left - the return of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). There is nothing else to talk. If they talk about handing over terrorists, we can talk. I don't have any intention of any other topic. We don't want anyone to mediate. We don't need anyone to mediate," the sources were quoted as saying.

Sources confirmed that the operation is not over and signals a new normal in India's approach to counter-terrorism, emphasising that Pakistan must accept the new reality and cannot expect business as usual.

"Operation Sindoor is not over, we are in the new normal, and the world has to accept this. Pakistan has to accept this; it cannot be business as usual," the sources told ANI.

Notably, India's Operation Sindoor, which was the country's military retaliation to the brutal Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir, has achieved all three key objectivesmilitary, political, and psychological, according to sources.

The operation was marked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's declaration of destroying key terror camps across Pakistan, including those in Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Muzaffarabad.

Through Operation Sindoor, the political objective of the Indus Water Treaty was linked to cross-border terrorism, placing the agreement in abeyance until Pakistan ceases terror activities.

This move further solidified India's resolve to tackle terrorism from across the border with an uncompromising stance.

Psychologically, through Operation Sindoor, India's strike deep within Pakistani territory sent a clear message: "Ghus ke maarenge" - India has the ability to strike at will.

According to sources, Pakistan's forces were outclassed in every battle round.

Sources stated that there was an immense gap between India's and Pakistan's technical and military capabilities.

Further, the sources also informed that, "Pakistan Air Force Base Nur Khan, situated in Chaklala, was also hit badly."

Indian Armed Forces' launch of Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7, targeting nine terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (Pok).'

This operation was a retaliatory response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, including one Nepali national.

Following India's operation, the conflict between India and Pakistan deepened, which resulted in increased cross-border shelling from Pakistan and retaliatory action from the Indian Armed Forces.

Areas across the border were set up on high alert, and there were blackouts whenever attacks from Pakistan took place.

However, both countries agreed to a cessation of hostilities on May 10 when US President Donald Trump, on his Truth Social, announced a "ceasefire" between India and Pakistan.

However, hours after both countries agreed to stop all firing and military action on land, in the air, and sea, reports came of Pakistan violating the cessation of hostilities with India's air defence intercepting Pakistani drones amid a blackout in Srinagar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor