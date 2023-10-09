TV actor Janit Bhutani to star in show highlighting 'extra marital affairs' issues

Mumbai, Oct 9 Actor Janit Bhutani, who was previously seen playing the role of Vikrant as an antagonist in the TV show 'Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan' will now be seen in an episode of 'Crime World'.

The actor said: "I'm essaying the role of Jay. The series is highlighting a story about extra marital affairs. How a man is involved with a second woman even after being already married and his fun affair takes a turn involving crimes. It's a very interesting story and highlights a situation we mostly hear about in society. I'm happy to act in a series educating society and that helps in bringing positive impact."

Janitcontinued, "I'm paired alongside Amrita Tanganiya, who plays my wife and the role of my girlfriend will be essayed by Roma Arora."

"I'm playing a role who is positive, with some anger issues. But for a fun shake I get into another woman. The men would easily relate to it," he concluded.

Janit has earlier featured in shows like 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2', 'Rudrakaal', among others.

'Crime World' airs the series of dramatised re-enactments of cases revolving around various horrifying and unscrupulous activities that conspire in society.

