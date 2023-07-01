TV BRICS hosts tour to Russia for media persons from BRICS, Africa

Moscow [Russia], July 1 (ANI/TV BRICS): A media team from BRICS nations and Africa will be touring Russia shortly to cover leading events on the international agenda.

The event is being organised by the BRICS Media Association in cooperation with TV BRICS International Media Network and with grant support from the Gorchakov Fund.

Among the participants of the BRICS Global Media Tour, Russian Edition are top managers of media companies, and partners of TV BRICS from Brazil, India, China, South Africa, Zimbabwe and Mozambique. They represent various types of media: state and private TV stations, radio, and news agencies at national and regional levels.

The media tour programme consists of several tracks educational, business and cultural. Within the business track, meetings with the leadership of the Ministry of Communications and Digital Development and the National Association of TV and Radio Broadcasters, as well as the business dialogue at the Moscow office of TV BRICS are planned.

The educational track includes a series of conferences and expert sessions dedicated to the issues of journalism and media education, as well as multilateral cooperation between BRICS and Africa, which will take place at the Humanities Institute of Television and Radio Broadcasting - GITR named after MA Litovchin and the A Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund.

Victoria Karsleyeva, deputy executive director of the Gorchakov Fund, said, "Strengthening cooperation within BRICS is an important area of work for all member countries of the association. Current developments show the need for closer information cooperation, and the increased interest in BRICS participation from different countries of the world only underscores the need for this vector of work".

Janna Tolstikova, CEO of TV BRICS said, "It is important to note that the media tour is conducted at an expert level. Considering the composition of the delegates, we can expect an effective exchange of experience, active B2B communication, strengthening of existing and building of new business connections, planning of new joint media projects and taking practical decisions on further cooperation within the programme of the visit. For TV BRICS, it is also an opportunity to 'evolve' with our partners, to show them Russia not through content prepared by our Russian editorial office, but offline, to draw attention to a constructive information agenda including business cooperation, partnership in science and technology, education and culture".

Russian Edition, involving visits to the main sights of Moscow and Kemerovo, as well as participation in a series of welcome events in the traditional Russian style, demonstrate the famous Russian hospitality. (ANI/TV BRICS)

