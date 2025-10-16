TV BRICS to host Russia-India telebridge to engage youth

Moscow [Russia], October 16 : On October 17, 2025, the international media network TV BRICS will facilitate a groundbreaking Russia-India telebridge aimed at engaging the younger generation with the goals and initiatives of BRICS.

The event will take place at the BRICS+ Information and Cultural Media Centre in Moscow, with a simultaneous connection to New Delhi, where students and faculty from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), one of India's premier research institutions, will join the discussion.

The session, titled "What is BRICS?", will focus on introducing young minds to the vital role that BRICS plays in global politics, economics, and cooperation. This initiative is part of the broader celebrations marking the 60th anniversary of the Russian Studies Centre at JNU. As part of a week-long Russian Studies celebration, the telebridge will serve as a culmination of a series of academic events, including a themed competition aimed at exploring Russian culture and language.

Professor Kiran Singh Verma, Director of the Russian Studies Centre at JNU, emphasised the importance of this partnership. "The BRICS+ format continues to gain global attention, with several countries seeking to join in pursuit of shared development. This telebridge offers an incredible opportunity for students to deepen their understanding of global cooperation and Russia's role in these initiatives," Verma said.

Leading the telebridge will be Tamara Skok, Director of the Department of Innovative Linguistic Projects at TV BRICS, and Evgeny Mishin, Head of Cooperation with South Asia and the Middle East. Together, they will guide the conversation, which will delve into the formation, evolution, and goals of the BRICS alliance. Through interactive discussions and a quiz, students will also gain insight into Russian vocabulary and concepts such as solidarity, cooperation, and multipolarity.

"We want to make this discussion not only informative but also engaging," explained Tamara Skok. "By combining intellectual conversations with creative competitions, we aim to provide a holistic educational experience that highlights the values of mutual understanding and global unity."

The Russia-India telebridge will begin at 12:30 pm Moscow time (3:00pm in New Delhi), marking the eighth such telebridge hosted by TV BRICS' "Modern Russian" project. Previous sessions have explored a variety of topics such as Russian literature, culture, and traditions, reaching students and young professionals across the world. These telebridges continue to play a vital role in fostering cross-cultural dialogue and educational exchanges, enhancing the global understanding of Russian language and heritage.

The "Modern Russian" project, launched in 2007, aims to promote the Russian language and culture internationally. Its educational resources are currently utilised in over 150 countries, making it a unique and valuable platform for linguistic and cultural exchange.

