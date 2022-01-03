Twitter permanently suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene's account for COVID-19 misinformation

Twitter on Sunday permanently suspended an account of US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, for "repeated violations" of the company's COVID-19 misinformation policies.

"We permanently suspended the account you referenced (@mtgreenee) for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy. We've been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy," a Twitter spokesperson told The Hill in a statement.

Greene previously was suspended by Twitter several times for violating its COVID-19 misinformation policy, as per The Hill.

In July, she received a 12-hour suspension from Twitter regarding two tweets she posted in which she falsely claimed COVID-19 was "not dangerous" for people who are under the age of 65 or not obese. In August, her personal account was suspended for a week after she claimed that "these vaccines are failing and do not reduce the spread of the virus and neither do masks," it added.

According to Twitter's COVID-19 misleading information policy, tweets that violate those rules would need to do several things: advance claims as facts, be knowingly misleading or inaccurate given existing information available, and have the potential to cause harm. Twitter's policy bans users from sharing posts that are obviously misleading about COVID-19, such as the risk of infection or death from COVID-19, official regulations, or the safety of preventative measures, The Hill reported.

( With inputs from ANI )

