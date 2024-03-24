Two Arrested for Jerusalem Arson

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 24 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Police reported that two Palestinians were arrested on suspicion of throwing Molotov cocktails containing nails at residences in the Beit Hanina neighbourhood of Jerusalem.

Last month, there was a report of several fires and damage centers near homes in the Beit Hanina neighbourhood, with no casualties in the incident. Jerusalem police officers opened an investigation and located the suspects, who committed the acts of terror for nationalist reasons.(ANI/TPS)

