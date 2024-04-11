Two arrested, many weapons seized, in Jerusalem area raid

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 11 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Police reported that overnight its officers, with the aid of police dog "Thomas," carried out an activity in the Arab village of al-Eizariya near Jerusalem in which two terror suspects (ages 44 and 32) were arrested and a number of weapons were seized.

Among the weapons seized were am M16, a Glock pistol, cartridges, four airsoft guns, a long airsoft weapon, Israel Defense Forces uniforms, a ceramic bulletproof vest and many weapons parts. They were found in an apartment in the village. (ANI/TPS)

