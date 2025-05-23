Two Baloch men forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces: Paank

Balochistan [Pakistan], May 23 : Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, condemned Pakistan's ongoing campaign of enforced disappearances in Balochistan, reporting two additional cases in May 2025. Paank highlighted the alarming trend of civilians being abducted by state forces.

According to Paank, Pakistani security forces forcibly detained and disappeared shopkeeper Chakar Gulab, a resident of Baloch Ward, Gwadar. Since then, his whereabouts have remained unknown, and his family has received no communication regarding his status.

In a separate incident on May 21 this year, Muhib Ullah, a driver from Sair Kolowa in Awaran district, was apprehended at a from Turbat, Kech. He has also not been seen or heard from since.

"On May 12,2025, Chakar Gulab, son of Gulab Baloch, resident of Baloch Ward, Gwadar, and a shopkeeper by profession, was forcibly detained and disappeared by Pakistani security forces from his hometown. On May 21,2025, Muhib Ullah, son of Muhammad Ali, a resident of the Sair Kolowa area in Awaran district, was forcibly detained and disappeared from Turbat Kech district, #Balochistan. He is a driver by profession," Paank posted on X.

These two abductions form part of a broader and disturbing pattern in Balochistan, where, according to Paank, enforced disappearances have spiked in areas such as Gwadar, Kech, and Awaran. Human rights organisations documented over 90 such cases in May 2025 alone, many allegedly carried out by the Frontier Corps and other Pakistani security agencies.

On Wednesday, the residents of Balochistan's Nushki carried out a rally in response to a call from the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), staging a significant protest against increasing state violence. The demonstrators marched through the streets, voicing strong opposition to extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, and the unlawful detention of BYC leaders.

In a post on X, BYC stated, "On BYC's call, People Protested Against State Brutality, Extrajudicial Killings, Enforced Disappearances and Unlawful Detention of BYC Leaders. Yesterday, the people of Nushki answered the Baloch Yakjehti Committee's BYC call. In large numbers, they took to the streets, raising their voices against extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, and the unlawful detention of BYC leadership."

The protest followed a recent incident on March 16, when Pakistani security forces reportedly abducted 11 people, including three minors, near SBK University in Nushki. The BYC confirmed the identities of those taken and raised alarm over the incident, viewing it as part of an ongoing campaign of state repression.

