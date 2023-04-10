Two cops killed in US traffic stop shooting

Chicago, April 10 Two police officers were shot dead in a shooting during a traffic stop in the village of Cameron in the northwestern US' Wisconsin state.

The shooting occurred at around 3:38 p.m. on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement by the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

Two officers were pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect, a motorist, was taken to a hospital and later died.

Details about the incident are still being investigated, local media reported on Sunday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor