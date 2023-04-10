Two cops killed in US traffic stop shooting
By IANS | Published: April 10, 2023 07:24 AM 2023-04-10T07:24:04+5:30 2023-04-10T07:35:07+5:30
Chicago, April 10 Two police officers were shot dead in a shooting during a traffic stop in the village of Cameron in the northwestern US' Wisconsin state.
The shooting occurred at around 3:38 p.m. on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement by the Wisconsin Department of Justice.
Two officers were pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect, a motorist, was taken to a hospital and later died.
Details about the incident are still being investigated, local media reported on Sunday.
